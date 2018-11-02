Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said that "if needed" a '1992 like-movement might be organised in order to ensure Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya.

Joshi was referring to the 1992 agitation undertaken by RSS under the leadership of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani to Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court had postponed the hearing for building Ram Mandir to January 2019 which Joshi said deeply hurt the members of the RSS. According to Financial Express, he said, "However, when the chief justice said that he has different priorities, it hurt us deeply."

The bringing down of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya triggered communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims across the country and led to the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra and the communal clashes across Gujarat in 2002.

"We were expecting good news before this Diwali. But the Supreme Court refused to give a verdict," Joshi was quoted saying by India Today.

He added, "The court said its priorities are different. Because of this, Hindus feel insulted. It is surprising that the feelings of crores of Hindus are not a priority for the court."

Joshi also put the onus on the Central government to help construct the temple through legislative means. He said, "Those who want to demand an ordinance to facilitate construction of Ram temple should go ahead. Whether it can be brought in or not is something that the government has to decide."

Earlier this week, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said that he will introduce a Mandir Bill in the winter session of the parliament, Financial Express reports.