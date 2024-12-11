Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed his admiration and respect for the late statesman. His post was a testament to Mukherjee's significant contributions to the nation's development and his unique ability to build consensus across the political spectrum.

Narendra Modi described Mukherjee as a statesman par excellence and a wonderful administrator. He further praised Mukherjee's vast experience in governance and his deep understanding of India's culture and ethos, which he believed were the foundations of his statesmanship. The Prime Minister also acknowledged Mukherjee's unique ability to unite people across political and ideological divides, a trait that was widely recognized and admired.

Remembering Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Pranab Babu was a one-of-a-kind public figure—a statesman par excellence, a wonderful administrator and a repository of wisdom. His contributions to India’s development are noteworthy. He was blessed with a unique… pic.twitter.com/qNNdUcux2t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2024

Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, is widely regarded as one of the finest administrators the country has seen. His ability to shape key policies and resolve political stalemates across his decades-long career in public life has left an indelible mark on the nation's development. A consummate consensus-builder, Mukherjee's vision for India continues to hold enduring relevance.

The Prime Minister's tribute to Mukherjee was not just a reflection of the former President's significant contributions to the nation but also a pledge to carry forward his vision for India. We will keep working to realize his vision for our nation, PM Modi said, reflecting the enduring relevance of Mukherjee's ideals.

In a similar vein, Kharge, in a post on X, remembered Mukherjee as a vital figure in national life and the Congress party for over five decades. He praised Mukherjee's wisdom, experience, and profound understanding of diverse subjects, which he brought to every Constitutional position he held.

The tributes pouring in for Mukherjee on his birth anniversary are a testament to his stature as a statesman and his significant contributions to the nation. His ability to build consensus across the political spectrum, his deep understanding of India's culture and ethos, and his commitment to the nation's development have left a lasting legacy.

