After her wedding, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha made her first appearance on the ramp in India Couture Week 2024. The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful as she turned showstopper for designer Dolly J. Several photos and videos of the actor slaying on the runway are doing the rounds on the internet.

Apart from Sonakshi a video of Poonam Sinha proudly watching her daughter ace the show is also going viral.

Sonakshi Sinha looks ethereal and walks gracefully, but netizens targeted her for putting on weight and body shammed her mercilessly.

A user wrote, "She should start plus size modelling."

Another mentioned, "She is doing overacting."

The third one mentioned, "Beautiful curvaceous figure."

The fourth one mentioned, "What nonsense...is she walking in the market."

What did she opt for?

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a stunning embellished blush pink bodycon gown with a cape attached to it on the ramp. The actor was seen dancing and vibing to the music that played on the stage. Influencer Himani Shah shared glimpses from last night on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at Poonam Sinha cheering up for Sonakshi

Sonakshi talks about her wedding

After the event, Sonakshi also talked to the media about her wedding. She said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I genuinely feel the simpler bride is going to be back. I honestly had the freedom to enjoy my wedding so much because I was so comfortable. And I was able to breathe and move around. And I didn't stress myself out. So I think a simpler but beautiful bride will be a forthcoming trend for sure."

Speaking about her wedding outfit, Sonakshi said, "Talking about choosing the outfit for her marriage, she said, "It took five minutes for both of us to choose outfits. I was very clear in my head that I wanted to wear a red saree. And I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding, I wanted to wear my mother's saree and her jewellery, which is exactly what I did. So it was all in my head. And we just brought it to life on that day. We're very not so fussy people."

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.