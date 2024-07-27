One of the biggest mega fashion events India Couture Week is underway in Delhi. Prominent celebs have walked the ramp so far. On day 3, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rahul Khanna walked the ramp.

Let's take a look at who wore what

Aditya Roy Kapur turned muse for Kunal Rawal on Day 3 of the Hyundai India Couture Week. Aditya was dressed in a blue sherwani that featured patola-inspired motifs embellished with tones of gunmetal with a voluminous denim Patiala from the designer's 'Sehra' collection.

Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in ethnic ensembles at India Couture Week 2024

According to the designer's note, the collection is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity — has been named after the "ornate headgear traditionally worn by grooms" in India, and showcases a "palette of luxurious fabrics such as sumptuous silks, opulent brocades, intricate bandhani, and the artful dhup chao threadwork, each garment is meticulously adorned with innovative interpretations of French knots and daring micro motifs.

Reflecting on his inspiration, Kunal Rawal shared, "Having had the privilege of dressing and attending numerous weddings of people dear to me, I've come to deeply appreciate that the wedding day is just as significant for grooms as it is for brides. This understanding is at the heart of my 'Sehra' collection. Each design is crafted to enhance the groom's ensemble and to pay homage to the rich tapestry of traditions and emotions that define this special occasion."

Malaika Arora dazzled on the runway in a black, glitzy lehenga, setting the bar high. The outfit featured a structured plunging blouse paired with an embellished lehenga, perfectly delivering a dose of glamour.

While Rahul Khanna wore a black-embroidered outfit. He wore a bandhgala sherwani with golden floral motifs at the bottom.

Malaika and Rahul were the showstoppers for Siddartha Tytler's collection.

Aditya Roy Kapur's ramp walk disappoints; Rahul Khanna, Malaika Arora steal the show at India Couture Week 2024

Netizens were seen lauding Rahul Khanna's walk over Aditya Roy Kapur's athletic walk, fans were of the view that he was rushing way too much and seemed in a hurry, the grace was missing.

On the other hand, Rahul had grace and poise.

A user wrote, "Hot as usual but why is he rushing like he's got movies lined up?? Loll.."

Another mentioned, "Why so fast, take him slow!!"

The third one mentioned, "Why does it looks like he doesn't want to put any efforts? What is that walk lol?"