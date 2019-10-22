Disney couldn't have picked a better day to release the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker than on late Carrie Fisher's birthday. Just hours after its release earlier on Monday, fans are already bracing for an emotional nerve-wracking end to the Skywalker saga. But one scene, in particular, seems to be too much for the fandom to handle.

It looks like the final film might be bidding farewell to a long appearing fan-favorite character, C-3PO. The trailer shows a scene featuring the droid but not his best state as he's plugged up with wirings. As Poe (Oscar Isaac) proceeds to ask what he's up to, C-3PO responds saying, "taking one last look sir, at my friends."

The scene cuts to show his dear companion, R2-D2 going haywire but it's unsure if the two sequences are connected. But the tease does not guarantee C-3PO's death though it leaves it like a cliffhanger for fans to speculate or find the truth on the movie's release in December.

The possible hint of 3PO's death in the final trailer has got fans worrying if this is truly the end. You can check out the reactions below. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could feature some deaths as the film offers a conclusion to the long-running arc which began in Episode IV- A New Hope.

The Force Awakens featured the death of fans' beloved character, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and later on, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) also died, becoming one with the Force.

In the trailer, we hear a voiceover of Luke Skywalker which could mean that his Force ghost could be speaking to Rey or with one of the other Resistance fighters. But some character deaths seem evident with Fisher appearing posthumously in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker thanks to unreleased footage from the last two films.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. The film will be screened earlier during the Star Wars marathon held by AMC theaters.

me to the star wars writers if they k*ll c3po pic.twitter.com/yJTO02GJT2 — gabby ✩ (@spideysflash) October 22, 2019

WHAT IF R2D2 DIES WITH C3PO BECAUSE THEY ARE BEST FRIENDS??? I AM CRYING OVER DROIDS HELP ME — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 22, 2019

That moment when C3PO says "he's taking one last look at his friends." Shut up, you're crying too! #StarWars #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/zcmqSSu8Sx — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 22, 2019

Y'ALL C3PO DID NOT HAVE TO FUCK ME UP LIKE THAT I'M IN TEARS. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker — A Lost Soul ️‍ (@alostgamer) October 22, 2019