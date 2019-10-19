There's no doubt that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one of the most anticipated movies of the decade. The hype among fandom grow with its nearing release for this December but some moviegoers might get to watch the film a tad earlier.

Star Wars 9 will be offering the much-awaited conclusion to the Skywalker saga, an arc that began in 1977 with the release of director George Lucas's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. But luckily, the end of a long journey comes with a celebratory marathon watch.

AMC Theaters (American Multi-Cinema )is organizing a 27 hour and 21-minute Star Wars Marathon on Wednesday, December 18. The long screening will consist of nine saga films so it seems likely that there would be short break times.

Moviegoers will be provided a commemorative pin and a blanket but that's not the real catch. Attendees will also get to see the final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at 5 p.m local time, one hour earlier than the regular public showtimes.

Back in April, AMC also had a similar memorable movie marathon event for Disney's Marvel Studios. The Marvel movie marathon screened over 22 MCU films with the entire runtime clocking in at 59 hours and 7 minutes long. The long screening ended with the Avengers: Endgame being shown to attendees at 5 pm local time, an hour earlier to the public release.

There were other Marvel marathons that took place in countries like India as well. Perhaps, Star Wars fans across the globe may also find themselves lucky to stumble upon a long screening.

The burden of the saga's finale rests in hands of JJ Abrams. It has reasonably led some fans to worry if the director could nail a proper ending to the nine-movie saga.

Speaking to EW, Abrams teased that the final film offers not only an emotion-packed ending but a meaningful wrap-up. Here's what he said, "This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible," said Abrams, who also directed 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. "So if years from now, someone's watching these movies, all nine of them, they're watching a story that is as cohesive as possible." The much-awaited Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is all set to hit the theatres on December 20.