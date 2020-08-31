Filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter and producer Nidhi Dutta is engaged to filmmaker Binoy Gandhi. While there's time for the duo's wedding, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The photographs from the engagement ceremony have surfaced on the internet, and they are all things dreamy.

Meet the man whom Nidhi Dutta found solace in

Filmmaker JP Dutta and former actor Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi Dutta found her soulmate in director Binoy Gandhi.

Venue of engagement

Filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta got engaged to Binoy Gandhi in a traditional ceremony at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday, August 29,2020. The venue was decked up with flowers and looked as pretty as it gets.

Outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

The entire family got decked in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla outfits and looked all fabulous. Nidhi looked stunning in a pink lehenga. The lehenga, in pink, had a royal blue border and was adorned with intricate work. As for Binoy, the man of the evening, he looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. He rounded off his look with a green beaded mala.

Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta was photographed sporting an all-black attire. Out of all, he was the only one wearing a mask. As for Nidhi's sister and mother Bindiya Goswami, both looked ravishing in traditional outfits.

The official announcement by Nidhi

Today afternoon, an elated Nidhi Dutta took to Instagram and openly expressed her love for her fiance. Her post read as:

'Forever' has a nice ring to it.... #engaged" (sic).

Who's who from the industry came to bless the couple

Composer Anu Malik came along with with his family to bless Nidhi Dutta on her engagement. Also, sisters Akansha and Anushka Ranjan were in their sartorial best as they posed alongside Nidhi Dutta and her sister during the former's engagement ceremony.

Check out these dreamy pictures:

Star-studded Mehendi night

A day before the engagement, mehndi ceremony was organised for the bride-to-be. Celebs graced the presence and blessed the wonderful couple. The guest list included some of Nidhi's close friends and family.

Let's take a look at the star-studded mehendi night

Photos from Nidhi Dutta's Mehendi ceremony have been shared by the mehndi artist Veena Nagda, PR agency Focus PR and also by the official event photographers Recall Pictures. In some of the photos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with the bride-to-be. Sara's mother Amrita also joined Nidhi Dutta and Bindiya Goswami for a few pictures. TV stars Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were also part of the celebrations.

Who wore what!

The bride-to-be shone in a pink suit with matching floral jewellery along with the groom who sported a yellow kurta. Sara looked gorgeous in a hot pink suit while mommy Amrita wore a multi-coloured outfit. Dipika wore a pretty sea-green suit for the occasion while Shoaib looked handsome in a white kurta.

Check out these beautiful mehndi pictures:

For the unversed, Nidhi Dutta is all set to tie the knot with director Binoy Gandhi this December. Talking about her love story, Nidhi says:

We met through a common friend. Binoy was to direct a film for our company, so it was his directorial debut and I was to act in it.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!