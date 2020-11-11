Popular Bollywood actress Sandeepa Dhar made her acting debut in 2010 with Rajshri's film Isi Life Mein. Sandeepa was also seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2 and Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti.

After entertaining us for over a decade, the actress has now forayed into digital space and has three back to back releases. Starting from Mum Bhai on Alt Balaji and Zee 5 which will be streaming from 12 November, followed by Vikram Bhatt's Dirty Games for which Sandeepa is filming, and last but not the least Sandeepa's forthcoming project will be aired on Netflix.

Not hailing from a filmy family, the actress has paved her way through hard work and bagged every project on her merit. The ambitious girl once never wanted to be an actor, but as fate has it, she is now one of the most loved actors.

In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Sandeepa Dhar poured her heart out and shared her forthcoming projects, how being an outsider doesn't bother her, message for social media bullies and more.

Excerpts from the conversation

Currently, what are you shooting?

I am shooting for Dirty Games with Vikram Bhatt for MX Player.

Were you paranoid shooting in India, as the cases have spiked up a lot here?

Initially, it was daunting, but then this has become my new normal. In fact, I am shooting back to back since July. Therefore, I am not scared anymore. Everyone on the set is cautious, and you feel safe and secured. All the necessary precautions are being taken care of.

Tell us about your character in Vikram Bhatt's Dirty Games?

I am playing psychiatrist, and she is a woman of today, strong, confident, extremely good at her job. She believes in equality. I don't think I should be revealing anything further now.

How has the journey been for you considering you are an outsider?

It's been a few months I have come to Mumbai and started shooting, before this I was working in Australia, I wasn't here, and I have worked less in India. And now after signing three to four projects., I feel its a great time to be in, considering so much is happening on the digital front, the webspace is booming and how. There are so many exciting roles written for everyone, they are quite engaging, and the mindset of the audience has changed as well. For instance, In Mum Bhai, I am playing a middle-class Maharashtrian homemaker. In Dirty Games, I'm playing a psychiatrist. In Netflix's show, I am again essaying a different character. I started with Rajshri, and I have worked with Salman Khan in Dabaang2, overall I have worked with some good set of actors and directors. It's been an exciting journey. All I can say is, I am starting now. My time has just begun.

Had you been a star kid, the journey would have been different for you, did this thought ever cross your mind?

Yes, these things do cross your mind if you are not from the industry. But my question is, does this guarantee success, no it doesn't? A lot of huge names haven't made a mark in the industry. Having said that people from the industry have a huge privilege when they are starting. I do agree that they have a significant advantage as they have access to certain people that outsiders don't have. But as I said, that doesn't guarantee success. In the end, it's the audience that likes or dislikes you. Look at Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma.

How open are you to take up bold and erotic roles, considering most of the shows on the web demand explicit scenes?

Bold and erotic roles are not my space. I don't want it, and I can't do it.

Your alternate career choice?

I never wanted to be an actor. Had I not been an actor I would have been in a firm in the marketing department and after working for a few years, I would be an MBA.

A lot of social media lynching and trolling happens, does this negativity affect you or you ignore it?