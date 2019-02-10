Leicester City defender Harry Maguire claims it was necessary for the defender to be loyal to the Foxes, which is why he did not leave them last summer.

Maguire was one of the stars for Leicester last season and Gareth Southgate included him in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He starred for the Three Lions and former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had reportedly identified Maguire as one of the targets in the centre-back position for the Red Devils even before the season started.

Mourinho and the Red Devils were not lucky to have Maguire play for them and the 25-year-old has now explained his reasons for staying with Leicester.

"Leicester gave me a great platform to go and play at a World Cup. If it weren't for them I maybe wouldn't have done. So repaying them is important. There was no doubt in my mind I was going to be loyal and start the season with Leicester," Maguire said during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Even though Maguire has admitted that it was necessary for him to continue with Leicester, the England international did not shy away from admitting that he has an ambition of playing at the top level and for top clubs in the future.

"Every young player wants to play at the top level. I take everything step by step and concentrate game by game and see where it takes me. Leicester are a club on the up and we'll see where they go and we'll see where I go," he says.

Meanwhile, Maguire says he is still disappointed that England was knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia in the semi-final.

"The fans got right behind us and the support was incredible and it's something we should be proud of," Maguire added.

"I think about it quite a lot. It was a great summer for myself. [But] obviously, it ended in disappointment. And that's something that still gets to me now.

"Whenever I see pictures (of the semi-final against Croatia), it's still not a nice feeling. We were so close. At half-time, we had one foot in the final."