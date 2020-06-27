Staplers are the unsung heroes hiding in plain sight among other stationeries on your office desk, school bag, or now more popularly in restaurants for packing foods. Stapler history dates back to the late-1800s and they have since transformed into inseparable parts of our lives. Whether you're fascinated by staplers (for whatever reasons) or not, a rib-tickling story shared on Reddit India page is worth giving a read.

"Staplers have feelings too," is the crux of the story, which is in response to the endless rant about lost staplers that is too good to be missed. With all the coronavirus scare going around, locust attack creating panic and not to mention the economic crisis haunting every individual, let this weekend be about winding down with some light reading, and here's just the thing for you.

Staplers have feelings... and some sense too

Reddit India's r/India handle on Twitter shared a few tales from its treasure trove platform. People are truly upset about their staplers missing from restaurant owners and Zomato's inventory. What really is worth paying attention is the "stapler's perspective of what happened" when a restaurant owner suspected his employee parcelled away the stapler in one of the food packets.

Check out that rib-tickling post by a Reddit user "IAmNotThatMan titled "I am the stapler who took a life-changing decision yesterday." Be ready to get your funny bone tickled.

Hi everyone. I am your routine stapler. Like every other stapler when I was born all I dreamt was sitting on an office table and stapling some papers now and then. A confused dude who runs a restaurant bought me and kept me on his delivery table where they use me to staple bills onto the food packs. That was when I realised that I am not being used to do what I am supposed to but instead they are risking my human friends lives by stapling my staples onto foodpacks. The thought that I am a risk to a human's well-being if I stay there bothered me. So, yesterday I gathered some courage, took a giant leap of faith and jumped into a foodpack. Now, I am no more at that restaurant table. I am at a human's house who I think likes me because he was taking photos of me. The confused dude who bought me might be blaming his employee but it was me that took a life changing decision for the safety of the humans."

Here's another interesting just as funny post:

To give more context to what triggered this well-articulated post by a Reddit user, here are the posts shared by r/India.