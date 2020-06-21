Sushant Singh Rajput's death has turned into a huge question regarding Bollywood as an industry and the culture it fosters. After backlash was witnessed towards many Bollywood stars over bullying and cornering Sushant, effigies of Karan Johar and Salman Khan were also burnt in Sushant's home state Bihar.

Now, Salman Khan has asked his fans to look past the bad language and curses, to support those who are speaking for Sushant. He said that his fans should stand with Sushant's fans, friends and family who've suffered a great loss.

Nepotism and backlash against big stars

Since the debate over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide began, a lot has come to the fore with regard to how Bollywood functions. Bollywood's unhealthy culture that breeds toxicity and can be damaging to one's mental health.

Netizens have spared no one in the industry over the matter. Nepotism and backlash against big stars and producers who've allegedly cornered Sushant have been called up in this debate. The online hate and uproar have made some stars leave social media like Sonakshi Sinha and Aayush Sharma.

However, speaking out and delivering a message of peace and support, Salman Khan yesterday took to Twitter to calm the rising tension between those speaking out in his favour and the critics, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful." The actor urged his fans to show some restraint.

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

However, matters are only getting out of hand, as investigations continue into the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Moreover, Salman Khan himself is embroiled in a legal confrontation with Abhinav Singh Kashyap over the reported sabotage of the director's career by Salman Khan and his family. However, none of the allegations has been proven.