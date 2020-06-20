(IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday asserted that his party stands firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in respect of protecting the integrity and sovereignty of India.

At the all-party meeting called by Modi, through video conference, Stalin said: "We face a difficult situation today. On one hand, we are dealing with Covid-19, and, on the other, this Chinese aggression."

He said the DMK has always stood in support, of the national interests, on all such occasions.

"There are different parties here, with different ideologies. Nevertheless, we are all united, when it comes to patriotism, and in our hope, that our fellow citizens have a better future.

"Therefore, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stands firmly, with the Prime Minister, at this moment, in regard to any steps he must take to protect the integrity, and sovereignty of India. We will not retreat, when the battle cry is sounded. Let us go forth, as a country together, and restore, the pride of India," Stalin said.

"We believe that India can overcome any challenge to her land and her citizens," he added.

Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, recalled his party's support to the central government during the 1962 Indo-China War, the 1971, Indo-Pakistan War and the 1999 Kargil War as the party have always stood with the country, its citizens, and its Government.

The DMK leader said his party have always worked to strengthen the hands of the Prime Ministers, be it Jawaharlal Nehru or Indira Gandhi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Today, we have no hesitation in supporting the Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi, who has convened this all-party meeting," Stalin said.

He said during the 1962 Indo-China War, the DMK was the first political party to condemn China.

Recalling that during the 1962 Indo-China war, one of the first soldiers the country lost was Selvaraj from the state's Thoothukudi district, he said: "Today, nearly 58 years later, Tamil Nadu has sacrificed another son, Havildar Palani."

He also welcomed Modi's statement that India will protect her self-respect, and every single inch of its territory, from any external aggression.