The prolific writer, editor, and publisher of Marvel Comics — the legendary Stan Lee — passed away at the age of 95. The co-creator of iconic Marvel characters was famous for his amazing cameos in almost all of the Marvel movies and fans are surely going to miss seeing him in upcoming superhero movies.

However, as Avengers 4's production is already wrapped, fans will get to see Stan Lee on the big screen for one more time and many are now believing that the cameo will be immensely heart touching.

As earlier reported, Stan Lee teamed up with celebrated artists like Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby in revitalizing the comics industry by providing complex lives to superheroes so that fans can easily relate with them. For instance, Peter Parker's loss of his dear uncle and his love towards his childhood sweetheart got an instant connection from the fans.

At the same time, Tony Stark's desire to achieve impossible and create a beautiful world by means of technology proved that one can travel at the end of the world if one has the zeal to achieve it.

After the news of Stan Lee's death surfaced, #StanLee and #RIPStanLee started to trend on social media platforms. With over a million tweets, fans from around the world are paying their tributes to the amazing writer, who through his characters, proved that it is not wrong to be different from others.

Check out few such emotional tweets by his fans:

Stan Lee, you made my childhood self think that one day, some day, she’d wake up to be a superhero, and I’m grateful for that. — - (@genanalmajed) November 13, 2018

Your imagination was out of this planet. I can't believe you're gone. I love you. I wish I could meet you one day. You were the real hero, and you'll always be the hero of the comic books. Thanks for everything, legend :) #StanLeeForever — •| Newsha ◟̽◞̽ ✨☁️ (@Newsha_styles) November 13, 2018

At the same time, celebrities from around the world have also shared their memories with Stan Lee and how he affected their lives.

Acclaimed filmmaker, Kevin Smith paraphrased one of Stan Lee's quotes from the Spider-Man. Kevin wrote, "You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name — a name written in the stars for all time."

Robert Downey Jr., who is playing Tony Stark aka Iron Man since 2008, simply stated that he owes everything to Stan Lee. As fans acknowledge this that everyone admires Robert Downey because of his portrayal of Iron Man. At the same time, it won't be wrong to say that it is Robert Downey who has made Iron Man famous among the current generation.

X-Men movie star, Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine, wrote on his twitter, "Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe."

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Captain America movie star Chris Evans wrote a touching tribute on his Twitter account. In his long message, he talked about Stan Lee's contribution in providing a comfortable place for everyone.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

At the same time, world-famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson wrote on Twitter that Stan Lee was "Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018."

Fans from around the world are hoping to see Stan Lee in the upcoming Captain Marvel and Avengers 4.