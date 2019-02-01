Kylie Minogue was forced to call the police when a stalker decided to barge into the pop singer's house on the night of January 31.

The stalker has been staging a "sustained campaign" of harassment for weeks outside the 50- year old singer's house in Kensington, West London. The neighbours had initially warned her of the person's presence for quite long, as was reported by one neighbour. He said, "It came to a head when the man repeatedly pressed the intercom button to her home for hours on end last week and refused to leave."

The incident has left Kylie "shaken" and since then she has upped the security measures outside her house.

"She has always had security arrangements and people who she trusts nearby especially for when she goes out, but she will, of course, be looking at other options," a source said while adding that the measure was a very logical and sensible step from her part.

The cops did not arrest the man and they let him go with just a formal warning.

This was not a sudden thing that was happening to Kylie as the neighbours had warned her a month back also. A female resident recalls, "A weirdo guy was lurking around. He went door to door asking people where Kylie lived."

At that point in time, she did alert Kylie because it was taken as something very odd.

After facing all odds, the singer decided to step out of her home the next day, as was reported by the Daily Mail.

The singer kept a low profile while stepping out. She appeared without any makeup and donned a hat, along with a black jacket. She had a company who was with her all the while she went around shopping for groceries and other household items.