Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra. The 34-year-old actor's postmortem, conducted at Cooper Hospital, concluded that he died due to asphyxia.

At the time of his death, Sushant was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. However, a section of the media immediately accused Rhea of being responsible for his demise. This led to a highly publicized media trial, and both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were taken into custody.

The case dragged on for four and a half years, with multiple conspiracy theories—each more sensational than the last—circulating in the public domain.

CBI Investigation and allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed two separate cases. The first was filed by Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, with the Patna Police, accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide.

The second case was filed by Rhea in Bandra, alleging that Sushant's sisters had provided him with medication based on a bogus prescription from a Delhi doctor.

After extensive investigations, the CBI concluded that there was no evidence to support claims that anyone had driven the actor to suicide. With this, the agency decided to file its final report, putting to rest nearly five years of speculation surrounding Sushant's death.

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, stated, "She had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail."

The CBI has reportedly given Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit, concluding that Sushant died by suicide and that no foul play was involved.

Timeline of Events

Sushant and Rhea's love and Partnership

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty began dating in April 2019. Later that year, in September, they collaborated with Rhea's brother, Showik, to co-found an artificial intelligence startup, Vividrage Rhealityx. In December 2019, the couple had started living together.

Sushant's Death

On June 14, 2020, the nation was left in shock when Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Initial reports suggested suicide. Rhea, who had been living with him, had reportedly moved out just a week prior.

FIR Against Rhea

A month after Sushant's death, on July 25, 2020, his father, K.K. Singh, filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide, financial fraud, wrongful confinement, and criminal breach of trust involving Rs 15 crore.

August 7, 2020: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Rhea and Showik over money laundering allegations.

August 19, 2020: The Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the CBI.

Unending Media Trial

Immediately after Sushant's death, a media trial unfolded. His then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother, Showik, faced intense scrutiny. The brother-sister duo was arrested for alleged involvement in drug-related activities. Rhea was accused of supplying drugs to Sushant, and her WhatsApp chats were leaked.

As #JusticeForSSR began trending on social media, a separate investigation was launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into alleged drug links.

Rhea fights back

The controversy surrounding the case intensified, with sections of the media and netizens attacking Rhea which led to several conspiracy theories suggesting that Sushant was murdered.

September 7, 2020: Rhea filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, along with a doctor, accusing them of obtaining a fake medical prescription for Sushant just days before his death.

September 8, 2020: Rhea was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant. She was booked under the NDPS Act and spent 28 days in Byculla Jail.

February 2021: The Bombay High Court dismissed the FIR against Meetu Singh but allowed the CBI to continue its probe against Priyanka Singh.

March 2021: The NCB filed a charge sheet against Rhea, Showik, and others for drug-related offences.

Rhea's Comeback

Despite the media storm, Rhea made a professional comeback, appearing as a gang leader in MTV Roadies and launching her podcast, Chapter 2.1.

October 2024: The Supreme Court dismissed the lookout circular against Rhea and her family.

March 2025: With the CBI's clean chit, reports confirmed that there was no foul play, and Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide.

A day after the CBI ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, several celebrities have voiced their support for Rhea. Meanwhile, a section of netizens are demanding a public apology for her.

Actor Pooja Bhatt was one of the stronger voices that not only supported Rhea quoting Akshay Kumar's old post that read, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail. Prayers."

Pooja wrote, "The CBI's March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput's death as suicide with no foul play, clearing Rhea Chakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed. Prayers answered."

Actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share her opinions on the same, and wrote, "Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That's the very least you can do."

The CBI’s March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide with no foul play, clearing #RheaChakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed ? #Prayers answered. https://t.co/WrpZw2COi6 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 23, 2025

What next after CBI closes SSR case?

Following this closure report by the CBI, the court has fixed April 8 for hearing the matter, and if the report is permitted, the cases will be disposed of by the courts.

Rhea Chakraborty is yet to respond to the CBI report.

Meanwhile, her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has recently shared a post writing, "Satyamev Jayate."