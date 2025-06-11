Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP) national president Mahendra Rajbhar on Wednesday alleged that Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar orchestrated a conspiracy to publicly humiliate him during an event in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

The dramatic incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, showed Mahendra Rajbhar being repeatedly slapped by a party worker immediately after being garlanded on stage.

The event, held on Tuesday, was organised to unveil a statue of Maharaj Suheldev, where Mahendra Rajbhar was invited as a special guest.

Speaking to IANS after the incident, he claimed that the assault was not random but a planned move directed by OP Rajbhar to undermine his rising political profile.

"This conspiracy was hatched by OP Rajbhar. Some people are jealous of the expansion of our political party. They are unable to digest how it is moving forward, so these people have now resorted to their cheap acts," Mahendra Rajbhar alleged.

Elaborating on the motive, he said, "This incident clearly shows that those who are in power are having problems with us. The way our support base is increasing in the last several days is unprecedented. In such a situation, it is natural for them to be jealous of us."

"I was slapped under the pretext of garlanding me. All this was done in an attempt to reduce my popularity. It is part of a conspiracy," he added.

Mahendra Rajbhar said he has lodged a formal complaint with the police and has been assured that strict action will follow. He also mentioned that such attacks would not deter his political journey or the expansion of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party.

"Ever since we formed our political party, Suheldev Swabhiman Party, some people have been jealous. In a democratic system, the organisation has its own importance. Considering this importance, these people are suffering. But, due to their suffering, we will not stop our political journey under any circumstances. We will take it to our destination," he said.

Further explaining the reasons for his departure from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Mahendra Rajbhar said the core issue was the lack of equitable seat-sharing.

"The first and foremost reason was that we were not given satisfactory seats. We were given only 17 seats. After this, we felt that the battle of the society cannot be fought on their strength," he said.

He asserted that the SSP's independent journey is gaining ground and that attempts to undermine it will not succeed.

"After we formed our party, it has continuously expanded. Some people are not able to accept that. Now, they are trying to mislead us, but we are not going to stop our journey. Now, we will not look back," he added.