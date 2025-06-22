Congratulations are in order for Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, who is expecting her first child.

The couple has been maintaining a low profile ever since news broke that they are set to embrace parenthood.

They were recently spotted returning from their babymoon in Dubai on Friday night. Several photos and videos of the two walking hand-in-hand at the airport have since gone viral.

For the journey, Sshura kept it casual in an oversized jumpsuit, subtly concealing her baby bump, while Arbaaz opted for a relaxed look in a T-shirt and pants. As a few fans approached Arbaaz for selfies, he warmly obliged and gently asked Sshura to wait in the car.

However, the couple drew some criticism online for not interacting with the paparazzi.

One user commented, "Arbaaz and Sshura should interact with the paps."

Another wrote, "Sshura is shy and doesn't interact with the media."

Arbaaz Khan on Sshura's pregnancy

In a recent interview with ETimes, Arbaaz confirmed the news, saying, "Yes, it is true. I'm not denying that information because it's something that is now out there. My family knows about it, and people have come to know, which is fine. It's quite evident too. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and looking forward to welcoming this new life. It feels fresh and new for me all over again. I'm truly excited. It's giving me a new sense of joy and responsibility, and I'm really enjoying that."

Arbaaz's past relationships

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actor Malaika Arora. The two share a son, Arhaan Khan, 22, who is expected to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut soon.

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017, bringing their 19-year marriage to an end. Despite the separation, they continue to co-parent Arhaan. Malaika was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. However, recent reports suggest the couple has parted ways.

