'Fresh new feeling for me..': Arbaaz Khan to become father again at 57; actor confirms wifey Sshura's pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, as the couple is expecting their first child together.

For months, speculation had been circulating on social media and in the press that Sshura is expecting. From the couple's recent appearances to their multiple visits to a hospital, several incidents had raised eyebrows. Although Arbaaz and Sshura neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, Sshura's visible baby bump in various photos and videos only added fuel to the fire.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan has officially confirmed that they are indeed expecting their first child together. He also expressed his excitement about embracing fatherhood once again.

Speaking about the journey ahead, Arbaaz shared, "Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel the nerves. I'm also getting into fatherhood again after quite some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited, I'm happy, and I'm looking forward. It's giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

Arbaaz Khan is already a father to 22-year-old son Arhaan Khan from his first marriage to actor Malaika Arora. The former couple, who were together for nearly two decades, divorced in 2017 but have remained amicable co-parents to their son.

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023.

Work Front

Arbaaz Khan is currently shooting for his next film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se. He revealed that he was drawn to the script because it seemed fresh and new.

Along with that, he is also involved in projects like Dabangg 4, Bihu Attack, Gul Gule Bakawali, and Alert 24X7.