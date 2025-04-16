Arbaaz Khan to become father again at 57? Sshura Khan sparks pregnancy rumours with clinic visit

For the past few months, reports have been rife that Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, are soon going to embrace parenthood.

There have been several instances where Sshura and Arbaaz were spotted visiting a clinic, further fueling the speculation.

Once again, pregnancy rumours gained traction after Sshura was seen entering a maternity clinic in Mumbai, accompanied by her husband Arbaaz Khan.

On Tuesday, paparazzi captured footage of the couple arriving at the clinic. While the duo attempted to avoid the cameras, some photographers were hiding nearby and managed to zoom in as the couple entered the premises.

Arbaaz was seen shielding Sshura from the paps. Upon noticing the cameras, he stepped in front of her and tried to cover her from view.

In the video, Sshura is seen wearing a black and white outfit, walking hand-in-hand with Arbaaz, who appeared to be guiding her. Despite their calm demeanour, it was clear they were trying to keep a low profile and avoid drawing attention.

The video was first shared by Pinkvilla and later surfaced on Reddit.

Netizens criticised the paparazzi for breaching the couple's privacy, expressing that they should not be subjected to such scrutiny.

A user wrote, "People don't only go to clinic ooonly during pregnancy."

Another user wrote, "Hospital name 'fibroid clinic"

The third user mentioned, "This is so bad, secretly making the video."

Sshura is a renowned makeup artist who has worked with some of the biggest names in tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha.

About Arbaaz's relationships



Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla, where their bond blossomed into love. The couple later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends, in Mumbai.



Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The duo are co-parenting their Arhaan Khan. According to media reports, Sshura also has a daughter from her previous marriage. However, not much is known about her child.