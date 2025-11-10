Actor Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan, turned 23 on Sunday, November 9, 2025. Malaika, Arbaaz, and his second wife, Sshura, took to social media to wish Arhaan on his special day.

Arbaaz Khan shared a throwback photo featuring Arhaan and his wife, Sshura Khan, capturing a warm family moment. In the first image, the father-son duo is seen lying on a bed. Arbaaz also shared solo pictures of his son. One of the photos from Arbaaz Khan's wedding shows him and Arhaan sitting with his father and stepmom, Sshura Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of photos of Arhaan and captioned it, "Happy birthday, my Arhaan, wish you the very best in life always, love you the moistest."

Arbaaz's wife, Sshura Khan, also shared an adorable post for Arhaan and called her stepson the bestest human.

On Sunday, Sshura took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos of Arhaan to wish him. The first video shows him playing the guitar, while the next one is a goofy clip in which he is seen acing the hook step of Vicky Kaushal's "Tauba Tauba." The next video shows Arbaaz and Arhaan sitting together at the dinner table.

Another reel captures Arhaan hilariously mimicking his father's moves, while one picture shows him sleeping with his head on dad Arbaaz's lap. The final picture shows Arhaan making a goofy face during a video call with Sshura.

The wish was also on behalf of Sshura and Arbaaz's daughter, Sipaara.

Wishing Arhaan on his birthday, Sshura wrote, "Happy Birthday Big Brother @iamarhaankhan #bestesthuman."

Check out the post below!

Arhaan's mom, Malaika Arora, celebrated her "baby boy" Arhaan Khan's birthday with a heartwarming post. She shared a candid click of Arhaan relaxing on the deck of a boat, exuding effortless cool in a tank top. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday my baby boy @iamarhaankhan #ak23."

For the unversed, Arhaan is Malaika's son from her marriage to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. The duo, who tied the knot in 1998, announced their separation in 2016 after being together for nearly 20 years. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. The couple, who first met on the set of Patna Shukla, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Sipaara, on October 5.