Here is a disappointing news in store for the cinema lovers across the country. The release of the much-anticipated movie RRR, which was scheduled to release on January 7, has been postponed and the new release date will be announced at a later date.

The decision was taken due to the rising Covid-19 cases leading to the temporary closure of cinema halls and restrictions on capacity in parts of the country.

"In spite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, We Will," a statement from the DVV Entertainment said.

Covid Cases on the Rise

The Covid-19 cases in India have witnessed a surge in the last 10 days and the country reported 22,775 fresh infections on Friday. The new variant Omicron has become the major reason for worry as it is a highly transmissible variant.

On Friday, India reported 1,431 Omicron cases.

In the last one week, the Delhi government ordered for shutting down of single screens and multiplexes to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases. Whereas in Tamil Nadu, the government has restricted the occupancy rate to 50 per cent for the same reason.

A Wise Decision

Many states are likely to follow suit in the coming week if the Covid-19 cases increase. Hence, the makers of RRR are forced to postpone the film's release.

RRR, which stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, is scheduled for simultaneous release in multiple languages. Since it is made with a huge budget, the success of the film in other states is important from the commercial point of view.

So, it is considered to be a wise decision taken by the makers to postpone the release. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was postponed at the last minute.