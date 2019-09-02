SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most-anticipated films in India. There is a massive crazy and curiosity around the mega-budget flick, which apparently has paved way for miscreants to mislead people with false promises.

Reportedly, using the brand name of SS Rajamouli, there were attempts on social media to spread fake casting call by imposters of the ace filmmaker. The fans of the director and lead actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were allegedly fell prey to those fraudulent activities.

While the intention of the miscreants to create such fake calls is not known, production house DVV Entertainment flung into action quickly to alert people to stay away from it. "It has come to our notice that certain miscreants are impersonating director S.S. Rajamouli on Facebook, Instagram & other Social Media accounts and luring unsuspecting people by posting fake casting calls for our ongoing project #RRR. [sic]" the official Twitter handle of the company posted.

The production house stated that it communicate with the people directly through official channels to make any such announcements. "We want to caution everyone to be wary of such fraudulent casting calls. Communication on any aspect regarding our projects will come directly from our official SM channel. #RRR. [sic]" DVV Entertainment posted.

Meanwhile, the next schedule of shooting of RRR has commenced in Bulgaria. Currently, Jr NTR's introduction sequence is being shot and the team will be filming in this part of the world for the next 30 days.

RRR is an epic-drama inspired by the lives of Indian freedom fighters. Jr NTR reportedly enacts the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The movie, which is said to be made with the budget of Rs 300+ crore, has Alia Bhatt playing the female lead. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be doing the role of the antagonist in the flick.