Ram Charan, who is gearing up for the release of his next movie Rangasthalam, has said that he received an advice from SS Rajamouli recently. Well, the Baahubali creator did not wish him all the success for his latest movie nor a tip on promoting the film, but gave him a simple instruction!

The actor, in a recent interview, said that SS Rajamouli sent an SMS asking Ram Charan not to divulge any detail about their project. In return, on a lighter note, Cherry responded to the message by claiming that the director has not told anything about the flick yet.

In fact, Ram Charan claimed that he is yet to listen to the script as SS Rajamouli is still working on it.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy with the promotions of Rangasthalam, which will hit the screens on Friday, March 30. The Sukumar-directorial is a period revenge drama in which Samantha plays the female lead.

Coming back to Ram Charan's next film, SS Rajamouli put an end to months of speculations around the flick by announcing the flick last week.

The makers have tentatively titled the film RRR Movie, which includes the initials of Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Rama Rao. They have also created a Twitter account for the movie with the same name. This is clear hint that the title of the film will have three words each one of starting with the letter 'R'.

The movie marks the second union of Ram Charan with SS Rajamouli after blockbuster Magadheera, while it is the fourth union for Jr NTR after Student No.1, Simhadri and Yamadonga. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.