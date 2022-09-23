After dominating the Indian territory with his magnum opus projects, SS Rajamouli seems driven to take over Hollywood too. Yes, you read that right. We have seen the craze and fandom the ace director and his films enjoy abroad, and now it seems, the director has decided to spread his wings like never before.

After the tremendous success of RRR, Rajamouli has signed a contract with one of the biggest Hollywood agencies. Currently, his commitment to two films may be done before the Hollywood journey begins for the legend director of Bahubali.

The American talent agency – CAA (Creative Artists Agency) – is known for managing celebs like - Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Zendaya and many others. With this, Rajamouli is expected to expand his Hollywood dreams and we can't wait for it to get real soon. Rajamouli is reportedly working on an action adventure starring Mahesh Babu that is expected to take over the world.

RRR's Oscar snub

On the other hand, Rajamouli's magnum opus – RRR's Oscar snub has left his fans enraged. "Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film's) unit and the country itself, but that's not going to change the way I work," the Baahubali director told a website.

"I constantly need to upgrade myself as a filmmaker. I have to update my tools of storytelling. That goes on the side. What I want to say and how I want to is not going to change," he further added.

Though the Film Federation of India (FFI) chose to go with Gujarati film Chhello Show as India's 2023 Oscar entry, the film RRR still has a chance at the Oscars.

The grand project will compete in many other categories like Best Original Song ("Naatu Naatu"), Best Director, screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing and many more.