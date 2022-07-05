Can you believe director SS Rajamouli has a long-dream project and is working out the possibility of making it a reality? There is no doubt he is one of India's most-bankable directors today, his films are known for over-top-heroism, visual extravaganza and grandeur.

However, his dream project is so massive that the maverick director himself is taking time to materialise it. Spilling the bean on the same, the director was quoted saying, "I want to make films bigger, bigger, and better. And of course, I want to tell Indian stories to the rest of the world. The Mahabharata has been my long, long, long dream project, but it will take a long time for me to step into that ocean. Before I step into Mahabharata I want to make maybe three or four films."

It is not just Rajamouli, a lot of directors have taken a leaf or inspired from the epic Mahabharata. However, none of them has attempted to give life to the original Mahabharata on screen. Right now, the director is working on his Mahesh Babu directorial which is expected to be a quickie action-thriller. Interestingly, Rajamouli is one of the first directors to create the pan-India trend which has become a craze among filmmakers today. Be it Magadheera or Baahubali or RRR, the director has always pushed the boundaries in terms of budget as well as the market. With his films, he has opened many new markets to South Indian films.

Known for his mass entertainers, Rajamouli also addressed the Hindi vs South debate. "They stopped catering to the masses. But there were a lot of people who wanted that massive action film, hardcore raw emotions kind-of thing. So what happened is south films started dubbing once social media and YouTube came in and people started watching those films. The Hindi film industry didn't think much about it. Surprisingly, we also didn't think much about it. Unknowingly, we were building a big fan base for action films for a long period. And when Baahubali landed (in 2015), everything exploded," he added.