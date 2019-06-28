SS Rajamouli has released the first look poster of Suriya and Mohanlal's upcoming movie, Bandobast, the Telugu version of upcoming Tamil flick Kaappaan, on Friday, 28 June.

Suriya has donned a moustache with a cleanly-shaven face. The cooling glass and neatly-combed look generates positive vibes around the multilingual flick. Mohanlal too has sported a pair of glasses.

The Malayalam star has sported a moustache and a beard for his role in Bandobast.

Suriya's market has been shrinking among the Telugu audience after a series of films which performed badly at the box office in the last couple of years. With SS Rajamouli launching the first look poster, his latest film Bandobast comes as a moral boost to him and sends a positive sign to the distributors too.

Thanking SS Rajamouli for releasing the first look poster, Suriya tweeted, "Thank you so very much @ssrajamouli sir! Our whole team is grateful! Love you sir #Bandobast . [sic]"

Going by the reports, Suriya is playing either the role of a bodyguard or a commando. He is on a mission to save India. Mohanlal will be enacting the character of the Prime Minister of the country.

It is an action-packed thriller which has been shot in nearly 10 countries. The makers have filmed key segments in New York, Brazil, England, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Lyca Productions, which has produced biggies like Kaththi and 2.0, is funding Bandobast. Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and many others are part of the cast.

Bandobast has the music of Harris Jayaraj, MS Prabhu and Abinandan Ramanujam's cinematography and Anthony's editing. It is scheduled for release on 30 August.