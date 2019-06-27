2.0 actress Amy Jackson is currently in her third trimester and she is enjoying every phase of her pregnancy with her British fiancee George Panayiotou. The couple are currrently holidaying in Europe and Amy is leaving no stone unturned in making every moment a memorable one.

The soon-to-be mother is known for pulling off every kind of cloth on body and has been setting a new precedent with her materity outfits for pregnant women. Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Amy was seen flaunting her baby bump while soaking in the sun in a yellow bikini and needless to say that she was beaming with her pregnancy glow. In another picture, Amy and George shared an intimate moment wherein George was seen holding on the baby bump.

Being a fitness freak, Amy Jackson has been working out rigorously. A few days ago, she shared a picture wherein she spoke about her pregnancy cravings. And if you are following her on Instagram, you wouldn't be able take your eyes off her breathtaking pictures.

After announcing her pregnancy on Mother's Day, Amy and George got engaged in an intimate ceremony in London on May 5 and had been sharing some of their lovey-dovey moments on social media which you just can't resist.