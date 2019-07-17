Sruthi Hariharan, who had secretly married her boyfriend Raam last year, is set to welcome a new member to her family. Yes, you have heard it right. The actress is pregnant with her first baby and she herself has revealed the news on her social media page.

"To actually feel life beating within you .... to know that this is the beginning of a whole new journey .. and to finally acknowledge that clarity is over rated and sometimes it's all about the blur - brings us to this point ❣ Welcome to the circus little peanut ❤ We can't wait to see you PC : the super excited father to be @raam.kalari ❤‍♂️ #babybump #fatandfabulous #waiting #excited #nervous #motherhood #talkingtothetummy #chilling #readytopop #swollenlimbs #scansandreflections. [sic]" the actress wrote and posted the picture of her baby bump.

Sruthi secretly got married in 2018 to her boyfriend, whom she had dated for four years. The actress married right after the release of the Kannada movie, Happy New Year. Her husband Raam is reportedly from Kerala and is a dance master and martial artist.

Last year, the actress had made it to national headlines after she made allegations of sexual harassment against well-known South Indian actor Arjun Sarja.

As per Sruthi Hariharan, the sexual harassment incident happened in November 2015, when the duo was shooting for Nibunan at a bungalow near Presidency College, Bangalore. The duo was playing the role of married couples in the film, and the director has planned to shoot some intimate scenes for the movie. Sruthi alleged that Arjun touched her inappropriately while rehearsing a hugging scene. Read the Complete Text of allegations:

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce tried to solve the issue through mediation to clear any understanding between the two, but failed to find a solution as both were refusing to budge. Now, the issue is in the court.