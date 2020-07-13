The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Examination (SRMJEE) for 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university was set to conduct the exams between July 30th to August 4 this year.

The students' criteria for admission will now be their marks earned in their Class XII or II PUC in the combinations of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. The classes are slated to begin in September.

SRMJEE 2020 cancelled

The SRMJEE is conducted across 127 cities globally in India and the Middle East in 5 overseas centres— Doha, Muscat, Bahrain, Dubai and Kuwait. However, in 2020 the SRM Institute of Science and Technology has cancelled its Joint Engineering Exam following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes for admitted students in their first year will begin now in September 2020. The university has encouraged candidates with their Class XII and II PUC results as well as those who've written the JEE Main and SAT exams to apply via the forms available on the university website.

Last year nearly 200,000 students sat the SRMJEE between April 15th and 25th, 2019. The announcement of the cancellation of the SRMJEE comes after Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) also cancelled its entrance test a few days back. Exam cancellation across the country has become a point of contention between universities, boards, students and parents alike.