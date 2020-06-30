Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture on Instagram has left Arshad Warsi in complete awe.

A few days ago, SRK posted a thank you note to his fans for giving him immense love in his career of over 28 years. Along with it, he also posted a picture in which he's seen sporting a stubble and long hair.

Shah Rukh's image has been trending over the pastfew days and now, actor Arshad Warsi has a compliment for the 54-year-old superstar.

Re-tweeting SRK's image, Ardhad quipped: "This pic would make any man turn gay."

Social media users found Arshad's views extremely funny.

"Agreed. SRK is damn sexy," a user tweeted.