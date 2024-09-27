Korbo lorbo Jeetbo, Ami Kolkata! SRK's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions of IPL 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's team won the trophy under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. The ace coach has now moved to the Indian national side and is currently coaching Team India in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh Test series.

SRK welcomes Champion

On Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their mentor after he announced his retirement from professional cricket after 21 years. The 40-year-old's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) came to an end after suffering from a groin injury.

KKR took to their social media handle on their social media handle.

Bravo announces retirement in all forms of cricket

Renowned West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all kinds of cricket. The cricketer decided this after an injury cut short his last season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In a lengthy note, he wrote, "Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do—this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can't thank you enough. Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side."

Bravo used to instruct bowling for the team Chennai Super Kings.