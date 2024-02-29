We all know Shah Rukh Khan is all set to team up with their daughter Suhana Khan for an action thriller, King. To be helmed by Sujoy Gosh, the project will be coproduced by SRK's Pathaan director, Sidharth Anand alongside Red Chillies Entertainment, who will also cover the action part of the film. This film will feature a sleek approach, emphasizing numerous chase sequences.

However, at its heart, it will be an emotionally charged narrative, enriched with a series of twists and turns. This is a key reason why Sujoy has been roped in for the directorial duties. International stunt experts have been roped in to train the father-daughter duo at their Mannat residence. The shoot is likely to begin in May and fans are hoping for a 2024 year-end release.

A report on Bollywood Hungama has now revealed that the film is based on Hollywood cult classic Leon: The Professional. However, fans are shocked by the news as the film has a love angle too. "100% not possible...In the movie, Mathilda has a crush on Leon...In the movie, SRK won't show her daughter having a crush on him even in the movie...Ur source is absurd," a user commented.

Some fans also pointed out Bobby Deol's Bichoo which was also based on the same film. "Bichuu remake, Disaster loading," a fan commented. While another one wrote, "No way. Lord Bobby has already conquered that." Some even called the idea absurd, "Leon is already adapted in Bollywood as Biccho why make it again? And Leon for King that's Absurd."

What is Leon: The Professional about?

Directed by Luc Besson, the film is a critically acclaimed action thriller released in 1994. The movie stars Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and a young Natalie Portman in her debut film role as Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl. The story unfolds as Mathilda's family is murdered by Stansfield, due to her father's involvement in drug dealing that went wrong.

Mathilda, who survives the massacre, seeks refuge with Léon(a professional hitman living in New York City who leads a solitary life), her reclusive neighbour. Recognizing a kindred spirit in the lonely girl, Léon reluctantly takes Mathilda under his wing, teaching her the skills of his trade with the understanding that she will use this knowledge to avenge her brother's death. The film was both a commercial and critical success, lauded for its direction, performances, and unique storyline with a blend of action, emotion, and character development.