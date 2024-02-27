There is no doubt that the Badshah of Bollywood had an excellent run at the box office with blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. However, the question on everyone's mind is what's next for King Khan. While Pathaan 2 is already in the pipeline, there was widespread speculation on SRK teaming up with Suhana Khan for a high-octane action thriller. To be helmed by Sujoy Gosh, the project will be coproduced by SRK's Pathaan director, Sidharth Anand, who will also cover the action part of the film. However, later, there were reports that the project had been put on hold indefinitely due to unknown reasons and SRK would begin the Pathaan sequel.

Well, the rumours seem to be untrue. According to a report on Pinkvilla, the project is very much on, and production is likely to begin in May. And, reportedly, the project is titled King. The report further stated that Suhana had already begun training for her action sequences at Mannat.

The film is likely to have a different style of stunt sequences, completely different from what SRK has showcased in Pathaan and Jawan. This film will feature a sleek approach, emphasizing numerous chase sequences. However, at its heart, it will be an emotionally charged narrative, enriched with a series of twists and turns. This is a key reason why Sujoy has been roped in for the directorial duties. International stunt experts have been roped in to train the father-daughter duo.

Post King, SRK will begin the much-hyped Pathaan sequel. The movie will go into production towards the end of 2024. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra are reuniting for this sequel, with the script already locked in. Pathaan 2 is being designed as a pivotal spy film within the YRF Spy Universe, setting the stage for future conflicts, including a significant showdown between Tiger and Pathaan, especially setting the stage for Tiger vs. Pathaan which will be Bollywood's most expensive film, reuniting Salman Khan and SRK after Karan Arjun.

The Jawan actor is also in talks with Farah Khan and Raj & DK on other projects. He is also in discussion with South directors Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and a couple of Malayalam directors for various projects.