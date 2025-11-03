It's SRK Day today! The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, turns 60 on Sunday, November 2. Fans have been waiting with bated breath, and a massive crowd has gathered outside Mannat since midnight to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Not just Mumbai fans, but many have flown in from abroad as well. From cutting cakes to holding placards and posters, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their idol's birthday special.

For over 24 hours, fans have been waiting in anticipation for SRK to appear on his balcony and wave at them. However, this year, he won't be meeting his fans at Mannat following advice from the authorities.

In a post on X, Shah Rukh wrote, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you, but I have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding, and believe me... I will miss seeing you more than you will. I was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all..."

Since Mannat is renovating, the #SRKDAY 2025 meet & greet happened at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. The entire auditorium was flooded with fans, from not just India, but also France, Germany, and the US, among other countries. Many of them were sporting tees with King Khan written on them.

Several viral clips from his meet-and-greet fan event have gone viral.

In a viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he did Chak De! India, as a tribute to his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The actor's father used to play hockey, and he can also play it.

SRK also cut a three-tier cake featuring a golden crown on the top. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also present with him on the stage.

For the unversed, Pooja and Shah Rukh share birthdays.

For the fan event, he donned a pair of blue jeans and paired them with a black tee and an off-white jacket. He was wearing black goggles and sported a beanie cap.

SRK shared a groufie video on his social media thanking fans for wishing him.

However, despite sharing on social media, he won't be greeting fans from Mannat's balcony. The actor, after wrapping up his fan event, came out for a few seconds and greeted his fans.

As soon as he appeared at the venue gate, fans rushed towards him, and Mumbai police and his security team told SRK to step back and controlled the pool of fans.

SRK waved at his fans and blew them a flying kiss, a gesture that instantly won hearts. Fans were touched by SRK's move as he still found a way to greet his fans personally.

At midnight, Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse with close friends and family.

Several celebrities took to social media to wish him, including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday, who also shared inside photos from the celebration.

SRK surprised his fans by unveiling the title teaser of his upcoming film King on social media. The teaser shows him sporting a salt-and-pepper look as he returns to his high-octane action avatar, taking down enemies one after another. Sharing the title reveal video, SRK wrote,

"Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam – #KING #KingTitleReveal It's Showtime! In cinemas 2026."

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is also part of the film. She took to social media to wish her father by sharing a photo of two coffee mugs, one with King written on it and the other with "King's Princess." King marks the first time the father-daughter duo will share screen space. Their portions have already been shot and will soon enter post-production.

Director Siddharth Anand also shared a photo with SRK from the birthday bash.