It's SRK Day! The Badshah of Bollywood is celebrating his 60th birthday with close friends and family at his Alibaug farmhouse. On this special occasion, he dropped the much-awaited announcement teaser of his upcoming film, King.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share the teaser. It offers a glimpse of SRK in a never-before-seen avatar, sporting a salt-and-pepper look and a noticeably leaner frame. The actor promises a high-voltage action spectacle filled with bloodshed, vengeance, and violence.

The dialogues of King are powerful, especially the closing line where SRK says, "Darr nahi, dehshat hoon."

From axing goons to intense shootouts, SRK channels one of his deadliest action roles.

Needless to say, fans went gaga over his transformation, comparing the teaser to other gritty action films like Animal, Dhurandhar, and Kill, which are also on the same theme.

One user wrote, "I mean only Dhurandhar's trailer was power-packed. This ain't it."

Another commented, "Good to see stars finally doing age-appropriate roles."

A third added, "Damn! This is Don 3."

And another quipped, "Please say they'll stop using the de-aging filter on him in this movie."

The action drama also stars Arshad Warsi, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. It's slated for a 2026 release.

K I N G pic.twitter.com/GyUKAuHlJE — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) November 2, 2025

Sea of fans have gathered outside SRK's Mannat bungalow to wish him

Meanwhile, as the clock struck midnight in Mumbai, the streets outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, turned into a sea of love. Fans from across the country gathered to wish their favourite star and catch a glimpse of the "King of Bollywood." They were seen chanting his name, waving posters and banners that read "We love you SRK" and "Happy Birthday King Khan."

Several celebrities, like Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Karan Johar also took to social media to wish SRK on his milestone birthday. Inside photos and videos from his grand Alibaug bash have already surfaced online.