Monday night was special for Bollywood wives, as Gauri Khan, AbRam, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya, and Bhavna Panday headed for dinner at a plush restaurant in the city. Several pictures and videos from the dinner night have gone viral.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

AbRam opted for a casual outfit for the night. He wore a blue jersey paired with matching shorts and white shoes. Gauri looked stunning in her black bralette top, a beige blazer and wide blue denim pants.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a white top paired with black trousers.

Actor Chunky Panday arrived with his wife, Bhavana Pandey. He wore a pink shirt and beige trousers for the dinner party.

Tanaaz Bhatia and Mamta Anand also joined them for the intimate dinner. Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema came with her youngest son Yohan Khan for the gathering. They all posed for the paparazzi.

However, it was Gauri's bold outfit that grabbed headlines.

A user wrote, "She is looking smart in a black bralette.."

Another user praised AbRam and said, "He has a warm and smiling face.."

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana skipped the get-together.

SRK has been avoiding media appearances. He is mostly seen covering his face with an umbrella. The reason cited by Papraazi for not showing his face to paps was the way the media covered Aryan Khan's NCB case.

Mumbai-based photographer Varinder Chawla revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is 'mad' at the media, which explains his continued avoidance of the paparazzi.

Why does Shah Rukh Khan avoid the media?

"When Pathaan was released in 2023, then my team spotted Shah Rukh Khan and they sent it to me. But, I didn't like it because it seemed like we were invading his privacy. And SRK seemed angry. Then I made a call to the actor's PR, informed them about the video my team recorded and told them that I won't be using it. And apologised to them on behalf of my team for invading their privacy," he told Hindi Rush.

"You will not believe me, soon after my call, I quickly received a call from SRK's manager who first thanked me and then informed me that Shah Rukh wanted to speak to me. I was in shock. From running behind his car to get a glimpse of him to getting a call from him, it seemed too unreal. I said, 'anytime'. We spoke for over five minutes. After speaking to him, I realised his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan. I too have children, if people went around talking ill and saying negative things about my children, I too would feel sad. He was so sad and upset back then, we didn't care about that. We just kept complaining that SRK doesn't give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did to his son," the paparazzo added.

SRK's son Aryan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October 2021. Eight months later, the Narcotics Control Bureau gave him a clean chit in the drugs case.