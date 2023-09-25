After three years of muted celebrations, this year Ganesh festival was celebrated with zeal and exuberance. Celebs and politicians welcomed Lord Ganesha at their residence with dhol tasha, flowers, and faith.

Celebs at Eknath Shinde's residence for Lord Ganesha's divine darshan

Bollywood celebs flocked to each other's houses to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha. From Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Ambani, and Shilpa Shetty to Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde among others.

On Sunday night, celebs visited the residence of CM Eknath Shinde to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

From Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, and Elvish Yadav to Aayush Sharma, and Arjun Rampal among others. However, the highlight of the night was Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeting each other at the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Utsav sans his wife and kids, Salman Khan was accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

SRK wore a blue kurta and paired it with pathani salwar while Salman opted for a maroon kurta and black pyjamas. Shah Rukh and Salman were given traditional yellow stole and CM greeted them with bouquets and wrapped a white shawl around them. The two stars posed together for pictures with the CM and his family.

A picture shows, Jackie Shroff and SRK's brewing bromance, where King Khan kisses Jackie Shroff on his cheek.

A look at pictures from last night, featuring the two Bollywood superstars:

It was indeed a sight to behold as the Pathaan-Tiger meta world came alive on Sunday. Fans were excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reuniting after months.

While SRK folded his hands and bowed down on the feet of Lord Ganesha. While his manager Pooja guided him to offer flowers to the Lord.

Salman also joined his hands and prayed to the deity.

A section of netizens was in awe seeing the two Khans come together, while some trolled the Khans.

SRK and Salman's awkward hug

Did you notice Salman and SRK in an awkward hug situation? As Salman stepped ahead to hug SRK, he turned around to hug Aayush, while holding Salman's hand.

This isn't the first time SRK has sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. He went to LalbaughCha Raja, he also visited Tirupati temple and Vaishnodevi shrine.

SRK has also welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat.

SRK is basking in the success of Jawan. The film has crossed 1000cr globally. Fans are over the moon as SRK's films Pathaan and Jawaan released this year have broken all his previous box-office records.