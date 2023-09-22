Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Jawan which was released on the eve of Janmashtami. The film broke all the box-office records and has inched towards 1000 cr club.

With the film being a blockbuster, SRK in gratitude held a press concern for media and fans. He even thanked them for their endearing support. And not just that, he even thanked the almighty for always showering blessings on him and his family.

SRK seeks blessings from Lalbaugh cha Raja

The actor on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi welcomed Bappa at Mannat, the actor along with his son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.

Several photos and videos from the same are going viral.

SRK wore a white traditional outfit and tied a pony, his hair however was falling on his face.

A user wrote, "Kareena Amma doesn't wish Eid to her fans..."

Another wrote, that SRK has converted to Hinduism"

The third averred, "Gauri being Hindu didn't visit, SRK is a Muslim.."

However, his visit didn't go down well with netizens as they slammed him for visiting a temple.

Ambani Ganesh Utsav

The Ambani's lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their opulent Antilia residence saw stars dressed in traditional attire.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam. The family was seen performing aarti.

Apart from this, an inside video from the event has emerged online which had Nita Ambani lovingly hugging SRK. The video also had a glimpse of Deepika Padukone caressing AbRam's hair. Salman Khan was also seen at the Ganesh Utsav.

Other celebs who visited Lalbaugcha Raja are Kartim Aayan, the Fukrey 3 team, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and Vicky Kaushal.