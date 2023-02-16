Kartik Aaryan is the reigning star of Bollywood. The year gone by saw the actor rule Bollywood with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaka, and Freddy. And now the actor is gearing up for Shehzada. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film.

Shehzada of Bollywood Kartik took over the iconic Burj Khalifa and showcased the promotional teaser of the film.

After taking over the nation with myriad of promotional events including a grand trailer launch in Mumbai and followed by trailer celebrations in Jalandhar on the occasion of Lohri and taking over the skies of Kutch with Makar Sankranti to celebrate the launch of Munda Sona Hoon Main in Indore, to igniting love with romantic track Mere Sawaal Ka at the mesmerising backdrop of Taj Mahal to getting the fans grooving in clubs with Character Dheela 2.0. And finally launching the Shehzada's title track with little Shehzadas at the iconic India Gate in the capital of the nation, Shehzada now takes over the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa!

Kartik Aaryan greets fans

While Kartik Aaryan kickstarted the Dubai tour by meeting his fans but its culmination was in the grandest possible way with the projection of this much-awaited family entertainer on The Burj Khalifa, leaving the crowd in frenzy!

The actor took to his social media and shared a wholesome video from Dubai, of the Shehzada trailer playing on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa while crowds of fans surrounded him, chanting his name.

Sharing the video he wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally ❤#BurjKhalifa"

"We are blessed to have a son, a shehzada like you," writes Kartik Aaryan's father with video of the superstar on Burj Khalifa!

Kartik's proud father also shared the video with a heart-warming note writing, "You make your parent's every day proud Koki... we are blessed to have a son, a shehzada like you❤️ Your hard work and dedication towards your work get us worried sometimes as a parent because I'm seeing you that you are not eating properly, I don't know when you are sleeping, only work work work 24×7. But seeing you on world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, seeing you surrounded by thousands of people, being showered so much love everyday, sure it's all worth it for you. Keep making us proud. We love you❤️ @kartikaaryan "

Take a look at how his fans reacted

Some of the fans were happy that Kartik Aaryan has paved his way and reached heights. While some said, that he is copying Shah Rukh Khan as most of King Khan's film's trailer and teaser have been played on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

About Shehzada

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on this Friday, 17th February 2023.

Besides Shehzada releasing tomorrow, Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next in the pipeline.