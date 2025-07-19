A shocking piece of news has emerged from the entertainment world. Actor Shah Rukh Khan sustained an injury while filming intense action sequences for his upcoming film King at the Golden Tobacco Studio in Mumbai.

Reportedly in excruciating pain, the actor was rushed to the US for urgent medical treatment. He has been advised to take rest for over a month.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, "SRK has suffered a muscular injury. Over the years, he has injured multiple muscles while performing stunts. However, there is nothing serious this time. The exact details of the injury have been kept under wraps. Shah Rukh, along with his team, has travelled to the US for medical attention."

Sources close to the development revealed that the superstar will take a one-month break from work before resuming the shoot in September or October.

"The next schedule of King will now begin in September/October as SRK has been advised to take time off for recovery. Once he has fully recovered, he will return to the sets with full force," the source added.

As soon as news of the injury surfaced, fans flooded social media with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

All you need to know about the film King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is slated for release next year. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli, Abu Hamza, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Suhan, and Abhay Verma.

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is making her big-screen debut. SRK plays a powerful don.