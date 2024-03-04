After the two days of specular pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the third day saw the amalgamation of Indian singers performing. Apart from that Akon also performed solo. He enthralled the audiences with his electrifying performances on his hit tracks. Akon then sang with Sukhbir.

Salman Khan and Akon did an impromptu jugalbandi wherein Anant Ambani joined them.

Other performers at Ambani's bash were Shreya Ghosal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Al, and Udit Narayan Shah Rukh Khan attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar along with his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan as well as Aryan Khan as well Suhana Khan.

Gauri and SRK's romantic dance will make your heart sway

SRK who is dubbed as the 'King of Romance,' showcased his charisma as he danced with his wife Gauri. The couple mesmerized the crowd as they danced to the soulful rendition of 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from the iconic movie Veer-Zaara which was performed live by Udit Narayan.

Fans were in awe seeing them. SRK opted for a white traditional ensemble, and Gauri looked resplendent in a shimmering royal blue lehenga.

SRK also danced with Gauri and SRK as Akon performed on his famous tracks,

Udit Narayan crooned some of his best 90's songs and fans were smitten by his performance.

But it was Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh's enchanting jugalbandi on Mere Dholna that wowed the attendees.

Lucky Ali also sang some of his best songs. The crowd was seen applauding after his performance.

On Saturday. Shah Rukh before his performance said, "...and for very good measure, 'Jai Shri Ram'. God bless you all." Shah Rukh also danced to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 film Pathaan.

For businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son bigwigs such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Ivanka Trump reached Jamnagar. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal were also part of the festivities.

The wedding will be on July 12, 2024.