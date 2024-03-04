A night of singing, dancing and reunion. At the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, superstar Shah Rukh Khan danced with international singer Akon as he sang his chartbuster "Chammak Challo" from the actor's film Ra.One.

After two days of grand pre-wedding celebration, the third day was indeed a night to remember with Akon performing live celebs just couldn't contain their excitement as Akon was like a wildfire and took over the stage and interacted with the crowd, celebs were seen dancing with them. Everyone present there was equally participating.

Day 3: Akon, Pritam, and Shreya Ghoshal perform

Apart from Akon, Indian artists also seized the night with their soulful performances. Arijit Singh, Sukhbir, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, Udit Narayan, Lucky Ali.

On Sunday night, Akon lived up to his hype as he turned the vibe around with his music– making everyone dance to his tunes. Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, SRK, Gauri, Sukhbir everyone grooved to the live performance by Akon.

Akon invited celebrities on stage, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

When "Chammak Challo" started playing, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Gauri everyone were seen grooving to the song. Radhika and Anant, both of whom matched steps with SRK. Salman Khan sang and danced with them

Akon and Salman Khan's jugalbandi was loved by the crowd

In another video, Akon recorded a selfie video, wherein everyone is seen grooving to his song. Another video shows Salman Khan playing the drums with Akon.

Singer Sukhbir also performed his hit "Gal Ban Gayi", as Akon and Salman played drums, matching his beats, the impromptu set the mood of the night.

Anant tries to lift Salman Khan but eventually fails, Shera lifts Salman Khan

If all this wasn't enough, it was Anant Ambani who had fun with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his pre-wedding bash.

Anant Ambani tries to lift Salman Khan

In a video shared by Akon on his Instagram Stories, Anant was seen trying to lift Salman off his feet. As Akon was singing the lines to his song Anant in a jovial mod playfully hugged Salman and tried to lift Salman off the ground. The actor smiled as Anant tried to carry him. After failing, Anant was then joined by Salman's bodyguard, Shera, who helped him carry Salman.

Netizens were smitten by Salman Khan's gesture and the way Shera joined them was unmissable.

Several other Bollywood stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attended the mega pre-wedding.

On day 1, Rihanna performed and set the stage ablaze with some of her famous tracks.

The pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar. The wedding will take place on July 12, 2024.