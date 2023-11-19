Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of their grandkids, Aadiya and Krishna. Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal's twins, were born on November 19, 2022.

The Ambani family hosted a star-studded birthday bash at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the birthday bash to bless the little ones.

Celebs namely, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Katrina Kaif among others attended the birthday bash.

Let's take a look at who wore what at the bash

Karan Johar was the first one to attend the bash with Yash and Roohi.

Katrina Kaif looked radiant in a red one-piece.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya, the Pandya brothers, also attended the birthday celebration. Hardik's wife, Natasa Stankovic, and son, Agastya, joined them. Krunal Pandya was holding his son, Kavir.

No party is complete without Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, the young socialite wore a gipsy patterned co-ord outfit. He smiled at the paparazzi while flashing his unique watermelon-shaped phone cover.

Tara Sutaria and Arpita Khan also attended the party. Kiara Advani looked like a fresh breath of air in a blue floral dress.

Meezan Jaffery also made an entry at the birthday bash in a blue-hued casual shirt teamed with denims. He was accompanied by his sister, Alviaa.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black t-shirt as he flaunted his super-flowing long locks.