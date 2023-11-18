Bollywood celebs added glitz and glamour to the star-studded award ceremony hosted by Elle India.

Who's who from the Bollywood arena made a stunning appearance putting their best fashion foot forward. The celebs mostly opted for classic white or black ensembles.

The guest list included Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rani Mukerji, Neha Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shruti Haasan, Jiya Shankar, Vikrant Massey and many more.

Several pictures and videos of the star-studded event were shared online.

Take a look at who wore what.

Sonam Kapoor

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is indeed a fashion icon and never fails to wow us with her sartorial choices. For the night, Sonam wore a jet-black Rick Owens gown and paired it with a shiny black jacket, elbow-length gloves and oversized diamond stud earrings.

Netizens had a mixed reaction to her outfit. A section of fans lauded her for her contemporary classy look while few were unimpressed with the jet-black gloves.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji exuded boss lady vibes and opted for a three-piece pantsuit. She looks like a true fashion diva.

Shruti Hasan donned a black off-the-shoulder gown by Raw Mango. She paired her outfit with box heels and it was hard for her to walk.

Shruti Haasan embraced a gothic aesthetic with flair. Shruti was in her true element in an all-black look and bold makeup look.

Sobhita Dhulipala epitomised elegance in a champagne gold sari. Sobhita's sophisticated aesthetic elegance is worth applauding.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani amped up the glam quotient in a sheer white cut-out dress. The ensemble featured dual thigh-high slits, paired with a diamond necklace and a sleek top knot showcasing Patani's adept fashion choices.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black embellished blazer he rounded off his look with dark sunglasses showcasing his flair for sartorial sophistication. Men take notes.

Other celebs present were:

Mahira Sharma, Neha Sharma with her sister.