Disha Patani never fails to impress her fans with sartorial choices. Be it at events, parties or award functions. The actor often amps up the glam quotient in a sensuous gown and her stylish head-turning appearances often grab eyeballs.

On Friday evening, Bollywood celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Disha Patani, Shruti Hasan, and Vidya Balan among others attended the award show putting their best fashion foot forward.

However, it was Disha Patani who looked sizzling in a white outfit.

Needless to say, Disha Patani can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair and her look at the award night will make your jaws drop. Disha wore a gorgeous white cut-out gown with thin straps with a sweetheart neckline, the bodycon fit and a slit on both sides of her gown added a touch of glamour.

She completed the look with a multi-layered diamond necklace, and her hair tied back in a bun.

Soon after Disha's video from the event went viral on the internet, netizens flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. Some loved her style and a section of netizens were left unimpressed.

Be it fitness or fashion Disha Patani never fails to charm us.

Work front

Disha will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

She will also be seen in the film 'Welcome To The Jungle' (Welcome 3). The unveiling of the teaser stirred the excitement of both the cast and crew, who united to participate in a special 'capella video' released by the makers.