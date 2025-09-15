Move over movies, TV shows, OTT films, podcasts, and web series; it's the era of reality shows. Not the Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla kinds, but celebrity chat shows—the ones for people who love inside gossip about celebs and are eager to know the tea. There has been Koffee With Karan, but now it seems like Karan Johar has got a run for his money, as two leading ladies of B-town, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, are set to host the most awaited, unfiltered, raw, and unabashed chat show, or should we say, a roast show.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show, titled Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, dropped its trailer on Monday. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai, and the show has a stellar line-up of celebs—from Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Chunky Panday, among others. There are fun games, chit-chat, Salman Khan's witty one-liners, Karan Johar using exotic words like "it's not a kinky show," and Alia Bhatt turning into a goofball.

The trailer definitely gives a run for the money to many podcasts and talk shows.

However, netizens were elated upon seeing the star-studded guest list, though many names were missing, including SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, and Ranbir, among others.

Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the trailer.

The first comment reads, "Thanks for giving respect to Govinda."

A user wrote, "The whole media and Bollywood lobby has made a joke out of our legend. For

people who grew up in the 90s... Govinda defined that decade."

Another wrote, "Ajay and Akshay Kumar together in this show..."

The third user mentioned, "Salman seems to be enjoying more here than the last few seasons of Bigg Boss combined."

Many were of the view that Ajay and Kajol together would have been a banger episode, while most quizzed the absence of SRK and came to the conclusion that SRK with Kajol and Twinkle would have been iconic. Soon many argued that only Aryan Khan can afford all three Khans: SRK, Salman, and Aamir in one frame.

During the trailer launch of Two Much, Twinkle was asked whether Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the show or not. Giving a quirky reply, the host said, "He didn't answer anything. After some time, I think, he wanted to go to the bathroom, so they took him away, and we were quite disappointed. Then we realized we could not get his dates, so Mrinalini had got a cardboard cutout of Shah Rukh Khan. We have enough bloopers, so you can watch that."

When and where to watch the show!

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Unscripted Original, Two Much, premieres on September 25, with a new episode dropping every Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Meet the cast

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle will feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars as guests, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.