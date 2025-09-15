Vicky Jain reveals how glass shards injured his hand; Ankita Lokhande cries seeing him post-surgery with 45 stitches

One of the most loved TV couples, actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain, are often seen indulging in PDA, attending parties, sharing romantic photos on social media, or playfully mocking each other. Little did they know that the past week would change their lives forever.

Last week, Vicky Jain met with an unfortunate accident and had to undergo surgery. He is currently recovering at Kokilaben Hospital, and his doting wife, Ankita, is taking care of and nursing Vicky.

On Sunday late evening, Ankita shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, in which Vicky, after his operation, explained how he got injured.

He revealed that while holding a glass of water, which broke due to pressure, and the shards cut into his hand. He also jokes saying now his bandaged hand looks like a cobra.

On Saturday, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's close friend, filmmaker Sandeep Singh, also revealed details of the incident on social media. He shared a carousel post featuring Ankita crying and tending to Vicky, whose right hand was heavily bandaged. Sandeep mentioned that Vicky had to undergo surgery after pieces of glass pierced his hand, requiring as many as 45 stitches.

In the pictures, Ankita is seen sitting beside Vicky as he rests on a hospital bed, his right hand completely bandaged from elbow to wrist. Another picture shows Ankita covering her face with her palms, seemingly emotional. In one of the videos, she is also seen tenderly offering water to Vicky.

In the caption, Sandeep began, "After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened. @lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength."

He added, "And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say. Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you. Huge thanks to the CEO Dr. Santosh Shetty and VP Dr. Mihir Dalal @kokilabenhospital."

Ankita took to social media and shared a series of archived photos, along with a heartfelt note wishing her husband a speedy recovery.

In the photos shared by Ankita on her Instagram account, the couple are twinning in black outfits, posing hand in hand. She captioned the cosy pics as, "Mere Humsafar It's always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down; that's what home feels like to me. "

She further wrote, "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We'll walk through every storm, every battle, together... through thick and thin, just like we promised ♾️❣️. You're my strength, my calm, my forever. And that's exactly what I am for you too ❣️. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky . Always us, always together ❤️ #AnVi"

Before dating and eventually marrying Vicky Jain, Ankita was in a relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021. Since then, the couple has appeared together on reality shows like Smart Jodi, Bigg Boss 17, and Laughter Chefs' Season 2.