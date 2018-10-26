Over the years, we have seen Bigg Boss bringing into the house some of the biggest names from the fashion industry. We have also seen many contestants undergo a major makeover inside the house.

And not just that, we have also witnessed many of the plain jane's turning into the most glamorous fashionistas within the house. Gauahar Khan, Tanisha Mukerji, Hina Khan, Bani J, Sunny Leone, Karishma Tanna, Lopamudra are some of the names which will forever remain etched in our memories for their uber cool fashionable choices inside the Bigg Boss house. This season too, we have few names who have raised the bar, when it comes to dressing up. Let's take a look at them.

Srishty Rode: She might not have been able to raise the temperature with her antics and gimmicks within the house, but, has totally upped the game when it comes to her fashion sense. No doubt, she has emerged as one of the most well-groomed and perfectly looking contestants within the house.

Jasleen Matharu: Anup Jalota's love interest, Jasleen, too has made many fans inside the house with her impeccable dressing sense. From Indian to western wear, Matharu makes heads turn with whatever she wears.

Dipika Kakkar: Sober, comfortable and cosy – that seems to have been the mantra for Dipika who has a laidback and casual sense of styling. Not only do her clothes appear to be comforting but also look pretty good on her.

Saba and Somi: Even though not very distinctive, Saba and Somi, too have a very distinct style of dressing up. Mostly Indian wears, the Khan sisters know how to accessorize and look the part.

Sreesanth: Sporting some of the biggest brands within the house, we have Sreesanth in the list too for his cool sense of fashion.

Shivashish: Even though he has been made fun of by Salman and the housemates for his dressing, we have to admit, his clothes are a notch above everyone else's. What's your take on this?

Karanvir: Sometimes cool, sometimes exuding his desi swag, Karanvir deserves to be a part of this list. Has his dressing style impressed you much?

Megha Dhade: Bigg Boss Marathi winner, Megha Dhade, too has been giving us some major fashion goals within the house. Agree?