People barely even knew her name before she entered the Bigg Boss 12 house almost two weeks ago, and within this brief span of time, Jasleen Matharu has become a household name. We present to you some hottest pictures of the most promising contestant of the Bigg Boss house this season.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's jodi might have raised many eyebrows within the house, but, are receiving major love and support from the younger generation outside.

Jasleen's make-up, stylish dresses to her PDA with Anup Jalota, everything has been making the viewers go crazy after her.

In a candid chat with housemates, Jasleen revealed that she has always been an extrovert and Anup Jalota and introvert. But, it as his mental stability and hold over his music that brought her closer to him. We had also heard her saying that they make a complete pair as she is strong physically, whereas he is mentally quite solid.

Despite being aware of the fact that Jasleen has come as a jodi with Anup Jalota and has been in a relationship with him for over 3.5 years, some of the housemates haven't missed a chance in trying to woo her attention. The young lad from Bihar, Deepak Thakur, Shivashish Mishra and Saurabh are some of the contestants who were seen showering Jasleen with praises on her beauty and looks.

Anup Jalota too has been seen complementing her on her looks every now and then.

Vikas Gupta, who had recently entered the house, asked Jasleen to be at her glamorous best throughout the day as that's how the audience would love to see her.