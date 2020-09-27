The Raghunath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be open to the public once its restoration is complete. The 300-year-old temple has not been attended to in the past 30 years.

The temple is located in Srinagar near Fateh Kadal. The Jammu and Kashmir government is now restoring the temple to its original state. The move has received the support of Kashmiri Pandits.

Raghunath temple to be restored

In a few months, the Raghunath temple might regain its lost glory as it gets a facelift for the first time in years. The move to renovate the temple has been encouraged by the Kashmiri Pandit community, but they're also pushing for other temples to be restored as well.

Raghunath Temple was constructed by the first Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh in the year 1835 and later his son Maharaja Ranbir Singh completed the construction in the year 1860. The temple has many gods in its shrines, but the main deity is Rama – also known as Raghunath.

The temple has also been subject to two terrorist attacks in the past in 2002 when grenades were used to attack the historical structure.